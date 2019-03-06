|
HILLIER, Allan Ronald (Alf) Alf passed away unexpectedly on the 3rd March 2019, Aged 58 Years Loving life Partner to Lorraine, loved Father to Amanda, Annette and Daniel. Loving Step-Father to Sharlea, Clinton, Keely and Karl. Much loved Poppy Alf of their families, Brother of Shauna and Clifford Alf will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and Friends of Alf are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service which will be held at the Beaudesert Uniting Church, Duckett Street, Beaudesert THURSDAY, 7th March 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon, followed by a burial at the Beaudesert Cemetery. Flowers or donations in lieu would be appreciated to the National Stroke Foundation, envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Mar. 6, 2019
