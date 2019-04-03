Home
Beryl Joyce WYATT

Wyatt, Beryl Joyce of Undullah. Passed away peacefully on 31st March 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of Max. Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandma and Great Grandma of Lee and Barry, Douglas and Colleen, Craig and Sue, Jan and John and their families. Loved Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Beryl's Life to be held at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, Albert Street, Beaudesert on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 2.00pm.



Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 3, 2019
