|
|
|
Wyatt, Beryl Joyce of Undullah. Passed away peacefully on 31st March 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of Max. Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandma and Great Grandma of Lee and Barry, Douglas and Colleen, Craig and Sue, Jan and John and their families. Loved Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Beryl's Life to be held at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, Albert Street, Beaudesert on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More