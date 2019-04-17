Home
Nisbet, Cynthia May (nee Lavelle) of Beaudesert Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of Bill (Dec'd). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law, Nanny and Great Nanny of Ann, Ian, Peter & Judy and their families. Great Friend to all and loving supporter to the Nisbet and Lavelle families. Family and Friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass for Cynthia to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bromelton Street, Beaudesert on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 at 10am. No Funeral Cortege In lieu of flowers, donations to Wongaburra would be appreciated.



Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 17, 2019
