|
|
Benstead, Gloria Mavis
14/7/1924 - 18/3/2017
If roses grow in heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for Us
Place them in our Mother's arms
And tell her they're from Us.
Tell her we love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But here's an ache within our hearts,
That will never go away.
Loved Always
Barb, Vince, Robyn, Graeme
and Families.
Loved always
Published in Beaudesert Times on Mar. 20, 2019