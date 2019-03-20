Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria BENSTEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Mavis BENSTEAD


1924 - 2017 In Memoriam Condolences
Gloria Mavis BENSTEAD In Memoriam
Benstead, Gloria Mavis

14/7/1924 - 18/3/2017

If roses grow in heaven Lord,

Please pick a bunch for Us

Place them in our Mother's arms

And tell her they're from Us.

Tell her we love and miss her,

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek,

And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

We do it every day,

But here's an ache within our hearts,

That will never go away.

Loved Always

Barb, Vince, Robyn, Graeme

and Families.

Loved always
Published in Beaudesert Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.