BUCKLEY, Jean Charlotte Late of Palm Beach, formerly of Beaudesert. Jean passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30 April, 2019 at home, Aged 86 years. Loved Wife of the late Ray, loving Mother & Mother-in-Law of Daniel & Francine, Carolyn & Kevin, Leonie & Chris, Colin, Debra & Greg, loving Nana to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Jean's Family and Friends are kindly invited to attend a her Funeral Service which will be held on Friday 10th May, 2019 at the St Mary's Catholic Church, Bromelton Street, Beaudesert commencing at 11:30am. Following the service in the Church, the cortege will proceed to the Gleneagle Cemetery for interment within the grounds. Please meet at the Church.
Published in Beaudesert Times on May 8, 2019
