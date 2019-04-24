Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Edna TAYLOR

Notice

Jean Edna TAYLOR Notice
Taylor, Jean Edna of Canungra. Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Wife of Colin (Dec'd). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law and Nana of Cheryl & Allan, Shane, Darryl & Maree and their families. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Jean's Life to be held at the Uniting Church, Appel Street, Canungra, on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial at Canungra Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.