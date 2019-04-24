|
|
|
Taylor, Jean Edna of Canungra. Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Wife of Colin (Dec'd). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law and Nana of Cheryl & Allan, Shane, Darryl & Maree and their families. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Jean's Life to be held at the Uniting Church, Appel Street, Canungra, on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial at Canungra Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 24, 2019
