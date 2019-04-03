|
|
|
Baguley, Leonard Noel of Beaudesert. Passed away 26th March 2019. Aged 87 years. Loved Husband of Marjorie. Loving Father & Father-in-Law of Philip and Judith, Jeffrey, Susan and David. Loving Grandfather of Matthew and Elie, Nicole, Chelsea and Barry, Sophie, Liam and Cassie and Great Grandfather of Harriet. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Len's life to be held at the Uniting Church, Duckett Street, Beaudesert on Thursday 4th April 2019 commencing at 11.30am. A private burial will precede the Memorial Service.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 3, 2019
