Telford, Marie Teresa of Beaudesert. Passed away peacefully on 27th March 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved Wife of Joe (Dec'd). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law and Nan of Michael, Brian, Joann, Tony, James, Joe and their families. Family and Friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass for Marie to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bromelton Street, Beaudesert on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 commencing at 10.30am. No Funeral Cortege At Marie's request, please wear bright colours.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 3, 2019
