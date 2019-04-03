Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie TELFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Teresa TELFORD

Notice

Marie Teresa TELFORD Notice
Telford, Marie Teresa of Beaudesert. Passed away peacefully on 27th March 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved Wife of Joe (Dec'd). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law and Nan of Michael, Brian, Joann, Tony, James, Joe and their families. Family and Friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass for Marie to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bromelton Street, Beaudesert on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 commencing at 10.30am. No Funeral Cortege At Marie's request, please wear bright colours.



logo
Published in Beaudesert Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.