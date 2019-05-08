|
BROOK, Nancy Ellen of Carramar, Tewantin formerly of Beaudesert Passed away peacefully 3/05/2019 Aged 80 years Loved Wife of Charles (dec'd). Cherished Mother of Sue Ellen and Nicholas. Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Nancy's life to be held at St Thomas' Anglican Church 7 Albert Street, Beaudesert on Friday 10th May, 2019 at 10.30am Guests are invited to enjoy a coffee and share memories of Nancy both before and after the service. "The song is over, but the melody lingers on ...." P (07) 5302 7296 White Lady Funerals, Tewantin
Published in Beaudesert Times on May 8, 2019
