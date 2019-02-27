Home
Day, Tracey Leanne Late of Beaudesert. Passed away peacefully on 23rd February 2019. Aged 56 years. Much loved Daughter of Judy and Frank (Dec'd) Day. Loving Sister and Sister-in-Law to Phil and Sue, Sue and Noel. Loved Aunt and Great Aunt to their Families. Loved Cousin to the Day, Ryan and Munro Families and Friend to many. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to Celebrate Tracey's Life to be held at the Uniting Church, Duckett Street, Beaudesert on Saturday 2nd March 2019 at 11.00am.



Published in Beaudesert Times on Feb. 27, 2019
