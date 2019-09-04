|
|
DUNCAN, Alan Sanders (Jack) Late of Jimboomba. Passed away peacefully on 1st September 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband of Beryl (Dec'd). Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Leigh, Donna and Sean. Loving Grandad to Dani, Luke, Connor, Declan and Ethan. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jack's Life to be held at the Uniting Church, Duckett Street, Beaudesert on Wednesday, 11th September 2019 at 11.00am followed by a burial at Woodhill Cemetery.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Sept. 4, 2019