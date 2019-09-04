|
|
|
WYATT, Colleen Lillian (nee Tomlinson) of Heritage Park and formerly Beaudesert. Passed away at home on 27th August 2019 with her family by her side. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved Wife of Doug. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Mylee and Ben, Shannon, Zane and Sarah. Loving Nanny to Nate and Chayse. Loved Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt and Friend to many. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Colleen's Life to be held at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, Albert Street, Beaudesert on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Sept. 4, 2019