YUKE, E.J./Carson (Errol John) Late of Beaudesert Passed away peacefully 25/6/2019 after a short but courageous battle. Aged 56 years. Youngest Son of Bob & Joyce (both Dec'd). Loved Father, Father-in-Law & Grandfather of Anthony, Kristie & Brett, Amy & Keith and their families. Loved Brother, Brother-in-Law & Uncle to Roslyn (Tootie), Desley, Patty & Wayne Clare, Diane (Deannie), Peter, Robyn, Kym & their families Errol's Funeral Service was held in Beaudesert on Thursday 27/06/2019 followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Beaudesert Times on July 3, 2019