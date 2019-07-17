|
LINDENBERG, Gregory John of Woodhill. Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2019. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved Husband of Tracey. Much loved Father of Bradley, Adrian and Cassie. Loved Grandfather to Mia. Loving Son of Jack (Dec'd) and Lillian and loved Brother, Brother-in-Law and Uncle to Shirley and Wayne Williams and family. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for Greg to be held at Woodhill Cemetery, Hiscock Road, Woodhill on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 11.00am. Donations to Cancer Council Qld in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated.
Published in Beaudesert Times on July 17, 2019