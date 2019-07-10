|
|
AMARAL, Janice Margaret of Beaudesert and formerly Townsville 11/10/1935 - 6/7/2019 Daughter of Elsie and Arthur Amaral (both Dec'd). Loved Sister to Gloria Couper, her Daughter Christine and Son Steven, His Daughter Emmaleigh and Wife Megan and family. Loved Sister to Robert Amaral, his Wife Marjory (Dec'd) and family. Loved Sister to Fay Baxter (Dec'd) and her family. Family and Friends are invited to attend Janice's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting Church, Duckett Street, Beaudesert on Monday 15/07/2019 at 11.00am. A burial service will follow that afternoon at 2.30pm at Ma Ma Creek Cemetery, 815 Gatton Clifton Road, Ma Ma Creek Qld.
Published in Beaudesert Times on July 10, 2019