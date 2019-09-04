Home
TAYLOR, Kent Murton of Beaudesert. Passed away on 27th August 2019 surrounded by his family. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Sue (nee Ferguson). Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Christopher and Amy, Danielle and Dirk, Andrew and Heidi, Lauren and Griff. Most adored Pa to Livinnia, Eliza, Hayden, Katie, Hunter, Ava, Charlotte (Dec'd), Archie and James. Loved Brother, Son-in-Law, Brother-in-Law and Uncle. A Private Burial will be followed by a Memorial Service to Celebrate Kent's Life at the Bowls Club, 21-33 Hopkins Street, Beaudesert on Thursday 5th September 2019 commencing at 11.00am.



Published in Beaudesert Times on Sept. 4, 2019
