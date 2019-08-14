|
UPSON David William Late of Beaudesert Formerly of Canungra Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 7th August 2019 Aged 85 years. Dearly beloved Husband of Elaine Much loved Father, Step Father and Grandad to his Family. To all who knew and loved David, his Family warmly invite you to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held Graveside in the Canungra Cemetery, Beaudesert-Nerang Road, Witheren on Friday, 16th August 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Above And Beyond Funerals Rebecca Bailey - 07 5519 3544
Published in Beaudesert Times on Aug. 14, 2019